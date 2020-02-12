Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A former Fraser Coast massage therapist has been charged with sexually assaulting 16 people.
A former Fraser Coast massage therapist has been charged with sexually assaulting 16 people.
News

Masseur charged with sexually assaulting 16 people

Danielle Buckley
12th Feb 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MASSAGE therapist charged with raping and sexually assaulting 16 people is expected to face trial next month.

Former Fraser Coast masseur Charles William Davidson is facing 50 charges of rape, sexual assault and indecent treatment of a child under 16.

At a pre-trial hearing in the Brisbane District Court on Tuesday, the court heard the allegations from the 16 alleged victims stemmed from 2003 until 2015.

The court heard it was a complex case with a "vast amount of material" and five alleged victims were expected to give evidence at the trial.

The trial is due to begin mid-March and is expected to last two weeks. - NewsRegional

charles william davidson massage therapist rape accusations sexual assault allegation
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Store owner held at knife point

        premium_icon Store owner held at knife point

        News A robbery with violence has occurred at a Dalby shop.

        Mayor warns Dalby on alert for ‘high threat’ of more floods

        premium_icon Mayor warns Dalby on alert for ‘high threat’ of more floods

        News ‘There is a serious risk’: mayor Paul McVeigh.

        More southwest land unlocked for CSG exploration

        premium_icon More southwest land unlocked for CSG exploration

        News More than 7000 square kilometres of land is being opened up for mining and gas in...

        Coronavirus: southwest hospitals ready to respond

        premium_icon Coronavirus: southwest hospitals ready to respond

        News No cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in southwest Queensland, but if it were...