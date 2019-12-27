Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Three people are in hospital in a serious condition after a mass overdose in an apartment late yesterday afternoon.
Three people are in hospital in a serious condition after a mass overdose in an apartment late yesterday afternoon.
Crime

Three hospitalised after mass drug overdose

by Emily Halloran
27th Dec 2019 8:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people are in hospital in a "serious" condition after a mass overdose in a Gold Coast apartment late yesterday afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to a "location at an apartment" shortly before 6pm.

Three people - a man and two women - had overdosed. They were found at the building unconscious.

KEEP UP WITH THE CONVERSATION. 50% OFF FOR THE FIRST 12 WEEKS. T & Cs APPLY

Paramedics, including the bicycle response team, critical care and the high acuity response unit, attended.

The man in his 50s was taken to Robina Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The two women, aged in their 20s and 30s, was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

It is understood police were not called.

drug overdose drugs ripple-effect

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young footballers keeps the regional spirit alive

        premium_icon Young footballers keeps the regional spirit alive

        Sport The under tens might occasionally include an under eight and a Quilpie winger might live near Charleville, but the spirit of rugby league survives in the west.

        How to set your new year’s fitness goals, and keep them

        How to set your new year’s fitness goals, and keep them

        News A local personal trainer offers her advice on getting your fitness and confidence...

        ‘They followed me home’: Widow speaks out

        premium_icon ‘They followed me home’: Widow speaks out

        News A Chinchilla woman has fallen victim to the crime epidemic hitting the town, with...

        Gallery: Santa Fails

        premium_icon Gallery: Santa Fails

        News A visit from Santa a just one sleep away! So here are all your family Santa photos...