MASK MANIA: Dalby shops inundated with keen customers

BUSINESS IS BOOMING: Helen Bowland, Tina Palm and Kate Chapman at Anthony's Materials in Dalby. Picture: Sam Turner

Mask mania gripped the Western Downs following the Queensland government’s statewide health direction, with one sewing shop so inundated with orders they’ve had to stop taking them.

Anthony’s Materials in Dalby had customers lined up outside their shop on Cunningham St on Tuesday following the mask mandate issued by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

The Queensland Health requirement issued on Monday meant all Queensland residents must carry a mask when they leave their homes, unless a lawful reason can be provided.

Western Downs residents are also required to wear a mask when they cannot socially distance, when inside, and when on public transport.

Anthony’s Material’s manager Tina Palm said they had already sold an “awful lot” of masks since the pandemic began, but estimated they’ll have personally made more than 300 by the end of this week.

“We had a fair few boxes full last week, and we thought that would be plenty for a long time, but now we’ve had to continue to make heaps and heaps of masks,” Mrs Palm said.

“We’re not actually taking anymore orders because we just can’t physically make anymore.”

Mrs Palm runs the store for her mother Lorna Laverty, and works alongside Kate Chapman, Helen Bowland and Jeanelle Sterling to create fashionable embroidery items for the community.

Since March last year, Mrs Palm estimated they’ve made more than 3,000 masks.

“Normally we’d be making really pretty ones with nice fabrics, but because we’ve had to make them so quickly we’ve had to start making black ones too,” she said.

“We sold 150 yesterday, and we still have 50 ladies to catch up on, and we made about 100 overnight,” she said.

“We’ll be stitching until Christmas if we took more orders,” Helen Bowland said.

Queensland recorded three new cases overnight, including two that were locally acquired, with Premier Palaszczuk describing the number as an encouraging result.

