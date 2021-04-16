Menu
The Mary Valley Rattler is poised to "relive its direct association with Australia's war efforts" with a dedicated ANZAC Express Train next Sunday.
Mary Valley Rattler announces special ANZAC Day service

JOSH PRESTON
16th Apr 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:00 AM
The Mary Valley Rattler is poised to "relive its direct association with Australia's war efforts" with a special ANZAC Express Train next Sunday.

The trip will explore the history of the Gympie Station, which opened in December 1913 just prior to World War I.

The station was the send-off and return point for Diggers fighting in both world wars.

Hundreds of Gympie region residents volunteered for the Australian Imperial Expeditionary Force in WWI, including some 30 for the Light Horse Brigade as a reflection of the region's strong horseriding skills.

The trip includes lunch at the historic Gympie Station, followed by a special train service aboard the Mary Valley Rattler to Amamoor Staton.

Lunch starts from 11.45am, with the train departing for return to Gympie at 1pm and arriving at about 4pm.

Passengers will watch as the train is turned around on the Amamoor station's revolving platform for the return journey to Gympie.

The lunch menu features Diggers Lamb Stew, Rattler Chicken Pot, Banana Split and Station Made Sticky Date Pudding and ice cream.

Tickets for the return journey and two course lunch are available for $125 an adult and $60 a child (aged two - 12).

Another special holiday express journey will also operate on the public holiday on Monday 26 April.

Bookings are essential and can be made via www.maryvalleyrattler.com.au or (07) 5482 2750.

