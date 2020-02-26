Married woman ‘had 13-year-old’s baby’

A married nursery worker had sex with a 13-year-old boy and had his baby after seducing him while he played computer games, a UK court has heard.

Leah Cordice, 20, allegedly walked into his bedroom as he played on his Xbox and pulled down his trousers before the pair had sex, The Sun reports.

The court heard they had sex twice a month right through the woman's pregnancy and continued after she gave birth to her daughter.

Jurors were told her husband believed the child was his but a DNA test showed that the schoolboy was actually the father.

His wife had kept the sexual relationship with the boy a secret, the court heard.

Cordice, who was studying childcare while working at a local nursery, is on trial on five counts of having sexual activity with a child.

Three of the counts are said to have taken place while she was 17 and two while she was 18.

'DIDN'T CARE ABOUT ME'

Prosecutors told how the boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, had later said to police in interview, "You are supposed to have sex and, like, love each other. It was just like she just wanted to do it. Now I feel like she did not really care about me."

Reading Crown Court heard how Cordice, then aged 17, had gone to the boy's house drunk in January 2017 and pulled his trousers down while he was playing computer games.

"This case concerns the defendant having a sexual relationship with a child," prosecutor Grace Ong said.

"Matters only came to the attention of the local authority, the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Council, in the course of family proceedings in relation to Ms Cordice's child. DNA testing revealed that her child is the complainant's biological daughter."

Cordice and the boy had continued having unprotected sex on a regular basis, roughly twice a month, until the start of 2018, the court heard.

"The boy said that he and Ms Cordice started having sexual intercourse when he was 13 years old," Ms Ong, speaking of the police interview, told the jury.

"The defendant, Ms Cordice, was drunk, she went around to his address, she went into his bedroom and at first, they talked normally and he continued playing on his Xbox and watching YouTube. Ms Cordice then sat on his bed and started to hug him and kiss him and it carried on. He said, 'I could not really say no. She would have kept asking and asking me to have sex.' Afterwards, he felt that it was a bit weird and that she did not say anything to him afterwards."

'COULDN'T SAY NO'

The boy had been the first person who Cordice told that she was pregnant, the jury of seven men and five women heard.

She had shown him an app on her phone which suggested the date she had conceived was the first time they had had sex.

While they carried on having sex, Cordice had married her long-term partner and had given birth to her daughter.

"Her boyfriend found out," the boy told investigators.

"He did not really say anything. He got angry at first. He started shouting at me. Then he did not really say anything to me. She spoke about him to me sometimes, just how he had been annoying her, accusing her of stuff."

Police arrested Cordice at her home in Windsor, Berkshire, on July 9, 2018 and she was later interviewed under caution.

Since her first police interview, the DNA test was carried out which the prosecution said meant it was 14 million times more likely than not that the 13-year-old boy was the father of Cordice's child.

Dark-haired Cordice, appearing in the dock at Reading Crown Court wearing a grey jacket with a furry lapel, was expected to claim that the young boy had raped her, the jury was told.

"It may come as a surprise to you that she, Ms Cordice, now accepts that there was sexual activity between her and the boy," Ms Ong told the jury.

"What she may say is that she was raped by the boy. The prosecution's case is that there was no such thing but these individuals agreed to have sexual intercourse with one another. The prosecution's case is that this claim of rape is a lie, it is an attempt to make the complainant go down in your estimation of him. Her assertion that she still believes that the boy is not her child's father, the prosecution will say, is patently untrue."

The defendant still denied that the boy was the father of her child, the jury heard.

Cordice denies five counts of sexual activity with a child.

The trial continues.

