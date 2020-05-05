Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Margot Robbie’s simple self-isolation tips

by Sophie Chirgwin
5th May 2020 11:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

 

QUEENSLAND actor Margot Robbie has revealed what steps she takes to stay mentally healthy during self-isolation.

The Dalby born actor has taken part in a jam packed celebrity line-up of stars who are offering coping strategies for the Child Mind Institute's #WeThriveInside campaign.

"Truth is, I just make a lot of lists," Robbie said on how she copes during self-isolation.

Margot Robbie looks after her mental health by “making a lot of lists” each day.
Margot Robbie looks after her mental health by “making a lot of lists” each day.

"I have lists for things I need to do that day, long term, short term, fun stuff, not fun stuff.

"It gets it out of my mind and on paper and if I don't get through my list that day I don't stress about it, I just pick up where I left off the next day.

"I think it is worth just to take a second to think about the things that do help put your mind at ease and give yourself the time to implement it into your day, and if you need help or resources go to childmind.org, and be kind to yourself."

During the campaign, a new video will be released each day featuring inspiring messages from celebrities sharing their personal struggles during COVID-19, and what they are doing to cope.

Stars joining Robbie for the cause include Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, Andrew Garfield, Lena Dunham and more.

Originally published as Margot Robbie's simple self-isolation tips

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 margot robbie mental health self isolation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Western Downs Regional Council CEO reappointed

        premium_icon Western Downs Regional Council CEO reappointed

        Council News The council leader was reappointed following the recent post-election meeting of council.

        • 5th May 2020 10:23 AM
        Strict new dining rules once cafes, restaurants reopen

        premium_icon Strict new dining rules once cafes, restaurants reopen

        Health New COVID-19 guidelines to change dining out in Queensland

        What’s behind continued car theft despite COVID-19 lockdowns

        premium_icon What’s behind continued car theft despite COVID-19 lockdowns

        Crime THE remaining car theft problem has forced police to issue an important message to...

        Couple fined $2600 for taking drugs to park during shutdown

        premium_icon Couple fined $2600 for taking drugs to park during shutdown

        Crime It was an expensive trip to the park for this woman