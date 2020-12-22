Maranoa worker wins prestigious award

Dave and some of his team at Spring Gully.

Maranoa worker, David Cantwell, a second year mechanical apprentice with Origin Energy’s Spring Gully Asset has taken out the MIGAS Rising Star Apprentice (second year) award, one of only nine awardees across Australia.

Dave performing the final engine checks on the Caterpillar 3612 after it was returned to service from a scheduled maintenance activity.

The MIGAS MiScholarship program highlights apprenticeship and trainee talent within Australian skilled trades and invests in the future of outstanding individuals to fuel their continued contribution to their industry, organisation, and the Australian economy.

Mr Cantwell was nominated for his exceptional work ethos; always being job prepared, hardworking, a strong communicator and for taking the time to research and source parts and information to ensure he is ready for any task.

“I feel very blessed to have been nominated for and then receive the Rising Star award,” Mr Cantwell said.

“I’ve always enjoyed working on machinery and this trade has given me the opportunity to learn more about my passion, with the support and excellent training provided by MIGAS and Origin throughout the last two years.

“Being a part of a team that supports me, makes me want to put my best foot forward in all aspects of what I do is really great,” he said.

As part of his award, he has received a MiScholarship, recognising his performance and

contribution to his workplace with a $1000 cash payment which he plans to use to purchase

specialist tools and equipment, and another $1000 to invest in professional development.

“David is a real asset, showcasing the Origin values and behaviours at all times. He is a valuable part of our team and really deserves this recognition for his hard work and standard of achievement,” said Paul O’Meara, Spring Gully Operations Field Manager for Origin.

“The apprentice program is an important part of our business, helping to build a highly skilled

workforce that works and lives in our local community. David is a model apprentice and employee.” Mr O’Meara said.

MIGAS Programs Manager Raleigh Wallace indicated that this year’s applications for all

MiScholarship categories were of such a high standard it made the short-listing process and winning selections very challenging for panellists.

“David was chosen as the winner of his category due to his outstanding work performance and the high skill level he has shown throughout the year,” Mr Wallace said.

“His tremendous work ethic saw him consistently exceeding his supervisor’s and MIGAS Field Officer’s expectations where he proved himself to be hard working and always job prepared.

“David displays all the great attributes of a high performing apprentice and is proving himself to be a tremendous asset to Origin and MIGAS. We look forward to supporting his continued success,” he said.