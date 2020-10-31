Maranoa veterans and organisations up for top workplace awards

NOMINATE NOW: Member for Maranoa David Littleproud, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Nationals Member for Gippsland Darren Chester at the Last Post Ceremony at the Australian War Memorial this year. Picture: File

VETERAN organisations and returned serviceman in the federal electorate of Maranoa can now be nominated for their tireless efforts in their workplace.

Maranoa David Littleproud is encouraging organisations who employ and support members of the veteran community, or veterans making a significant contribution to their workplace to nominate for the 2021 Prime Minister’s Veterans’ Employment Awards.

The awards are an opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate veterans, and the organisations from across Australia who employ former Australian Defence Force (ADF) members and their families

“Our region is home to many veterans who are now self-employed or employed by local organisations and help our community thrive,” Mr Littleproud said.

“Business is at the heart of our community, and this is one way organisations can be recognised as industry leaders in employing and supporting the veteran community.

“I encourage individuals and organisations of all sizes to nominate for the 2021 Awards.”

Members of the ADF gain an extensive range of skills, abilities, behaviours and attributes that make them valuable additions to the civilian workplace.

“We live in challenging times and Australian businesses are doing it tough, but in the face of this adversity I have been so pleased to hear stories from organisations who are adapting and thinking innovatively, and embracing the skills and experience of veterans to succeed,” Mr Littleproud said.

“Hiring a veteran is good for business, and the awards are an important part of showcasing to the Australian community how veterans’ skills and experiences can add value to the civilian workforce.”

Nominations for the Awards are now open online, with entries closing on November 20.

Winners will then be announced in 2021.

Head to the Prime Minister’s Veterans’ Employment Program website for more information.

