Maranoa MP’s response to deputy premier’s ‘uppercut’ comment

WAR OF WORDS: Maranoa David Littleproud and Queensland deputy premier Steven Miles have clashed over the state’s vaccine rollout. Picture: Gary Ramage/Dan Peled

Maranoa member David Littleproud said he “won’t be lectured to by a man who was sacked as health minister” after deputy premier Steven Miles said he needed an “uppercut”.

Mr Miles’ comments were made at a press conference on Wednesday in relation to Mr Littleproud’s Today Show appearance.

During the segment, Mr Littleproud said states needed to “pull their finger out”, and claimed hospitals had left vaccines in racks when they could’ve been administered.

Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles speaks during a press conference to announce the end of a 3-day lockdown which was imposed due to a COVID-19 cluster. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

“If the federal government hasn’t done their job we deserve an uppercut, but let me say the states have been sitting on their hands and they’ve been too complacent,” Mr Littleproud said.

“It’s not about pointing fingers, it’s actually about stepping up and taking responsibility on what you’ve failed to do.”

Mr Miles told the press conference that he wanted to address the “offensive remarks” made by Mr Littleproud.

“He said that if the federal government needs to do better, then they should get an uppercut,” Mr Miles said.

“Well it’s time he should give himself an uppercut.

“The state’s are doing what they can with what has been distributed to them.”

Mr Miles firmly pointed the finger at the federal government about the slow vaccine rollout, and claimed hospitals had no certainty that vaccines would be supplied consistently.

Minister for Agriculture, Drought and Emergency Management David Littleproud during a press conference in Parliament House in Canberra. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

He said this had prompted hospitals to hold back enough doses to ensure they could administer a second dose.

“We have not had the commitment from the commonwealth if the second doses will be there,” he said.

“Some of our hospitals have not known until the morning of how many doses they will have available.”



In a statement released by Mr Littleproud, he firmly rebuked the remarks made by Mr Miles about his criticisms on the Today Show.

“I won’t be lectured to by a man who was sacked as health minister and a government that was derelict in their duty of protecting their frontline health workers by not having them fully vaccinated before they treated COVID patients,” he said.

“His statements also show why he and his government are incompetent, my statements pertained to assisting the Queensland government roll out the vaccines they’ve left in the rack rather than in health workers arms.”

Greater Brisbane’s lockdown ended at kmidday on Wednesday, but the statewide mask mandate was extended until April 15.

Almost 80,000 vaccine doses have been administered to date.

