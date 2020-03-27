Maranoa MP says our farmers are essential workers

ASSURANCE: Minister of Agriculture David Littleproud has announced there is no reason to panic buy.

OVER the past weeks our supermarket shelves have been stripped bare of essential items as the coronavirus results in residents panic buying.

With the economic shockwave of the new measures forcing many business across the country to close their doors, Maranoa MP and Agriculture Minister has reassured Australians that our food production and supply chain will not be affected by coronavirus shutdowns.

“The Commonwealth is guaranteeing food production and supply as we deal with the virus’s spread,” Mr Littleproud said.

“I am in constant dialogue with farming groups, the states, supermarkets and my department to make sure there’s food on the table for all Australians.

“As far as the Commonwealth is concerned, food production and supply is an essential service.

“Feeding our nation is an essential service.”

The Queensland borders were also closed down at midnight on Wednesday in an additional effort to the slow the spread of COVID-19.

Mr Littleproud stated that this will not affect the agricultural supply chains and the trucks carrying food and produce will get through to the shops.

He also made clear that there’s plenty of supply and agriculture products such as feed, hay and fertiliser.

“Australians can be assured that their farmers will be able to keep producing the great food they’re renowned for the world over,” he said.

“This food will arrive fresh and on time at their local supermarket the same as it’s always done but they don’t need added pressure of senseless hoarding. Australians should stay calm and know Australian agriculture will be there for them.

“Maintaining food production, access to workers, agricultural supply lines, transportation and logistics is absolutely critical and will not be affected by any of the measures aimed at curbing the virus’s spread.”