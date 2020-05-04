Menu
Maranoa MP David Littleproud has pledged $1.2m for Maranoa emergency relief providers. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING
News

Maranoa emergency relief providers given $1.2m funding boost

Meg Gannon
4th May 2020 6:00 AM
EMERGENCY relief providers in the Maranoa will receive a $1.2 million funding boost in the wake of the coronavirus economic downturn.

Maranoa MP David Littleproud told News the region was admittedly doing it tough at this time, but is confident the funding will go a long way in helping the region find its feet.

“We need to make sure we have the right supports in place to help people through this period and bounce back stronger when it’s over,” he said.

“I encourage local organisations to work with the Commonwealth-funded providers in their area to ensure that those who need support are able to get it, when and where they need it.”

Families and Social Services minister Anne Ruston said the Government would continue to do their best to service those who needed the assistance during these unprecedented times.

“This funding injection will enable organisations in Maranoa to streamline supply chains, increase workforce capacity and help increase local support and outreach services,” Ms Ruston said.

Contact details for funded providers can be found on the Department of Social Services’ directory at https://serviceproviders.dss.gov.au/.

