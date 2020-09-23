Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Cam O'Neil address rumours of running for the LNP seat of Groom.
Cam O'Neil address rumours of running for the LNP seat of Groom.
News

Maranoa councillor addresses rumours of switch to Federal politics

Georgie Adams
23rd Sep 2020 9:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CAMERON O'Neil has denied rumours he will run for the seat of Groom following the shock announcement that MP John McVeigh is retiring.

The Maranoa Regional Councillor and LNP vice president told The Western Star he would not put his hand up for the by-election, after Dr McVeigh's announcement at the weekend.

The seat has been held by conservatives since it was first formed in 1984.

Cr O'Neil said he had family and friends in the Toowoomba region, however was committed to serving the Maranoa community.

"I've got a strong local connection to the Toowoomba region and I've been blown away by the messages of encouragement to consider putting my hand up for the seat of Groom," Cr O'Neil said.

"But most importantly with a young family, it's not the right time."

Since 2012, Cr O'Neil has served on MRC and was comfortably re-elected this year, joining six fresh faced councillors.

"And secondly, I've just returned to council in March," he said.

"And as I'm the longest serving councillor in the chamber, I'm firmly focused on the job ahead."

Dr McVeigh was praised as a "true gentleman" after resigning to spend more time with his sick wife.

No date has been set for the by-election at this stage.

cam o'neil groom electorate john mcveigh lnp lnp vice president maranoa regional council

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        33 years after arrest, old man faces child sex abuse trial

        Premium Content 33 years after arrest, old man faces child sex abuse trial

        Crime An elderly man extradited to NSW from the Sunshine Coast will stand trial over 15 historic child sexual abuse charges from the 1970s and 1980s.

        EXPECT STORMS: Wet weather inbound for southwest Qld

        Premium Content EXPECT STORMS: Wet weather inbound for southwest Qld

        Weather HEAVY showers responsible for the flooded drought plains in Queensland’s west are...

        Woman snaps at police for seizing her dog

        Premium Content Woman snaps at police for seizing her dog

        News “YOU’RE not taking my f — king dog,” a Chinchilla woman who obstructed police who...

        100 jobs up for grabs as major QLD industry expands

        Premium Content 100 jobs up for grabs as major QLD industry expands

        Careers Senex Energy to create 100 jobs in Surat Basin gas fields