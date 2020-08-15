Maranoa Council to move ahead with Yuleba Treatment Plant

THE Maranoa Regional Council is moving ahead with plans to build a new water treatment plan in Yuleba.

A spokeswoman for the Maranoa Regional Council said after further community consultation, council will be moving ahead to approve the location of 10 Perry Street, for the new water treatment plant.

“Council will be taking further steps to make the new site look more attractive after feedback from the community,” she said.

“These steps include; leaving the current palm trees where they are on site, shifting the bore, reservoir and building to the east so the site is set back from the street edge, (and) planting low hedges in front of the fence on the street front.

“The existing mural that currently sits around the water tower will be moved to the new Water Treatment Plant.

The spokeswoman said council will continue to consult the Yuleba community to look at different options for the placement of the mural at the new site.