Maranoa council to bring domestic violence out in the open

COUNCILLOR Cameron O’Neil has thrown support behind the Queensland initiative to raise awareness about domestic and family violence in the Maranoa.

Part of a push by the Red Rose Foundation, the presence of a Red Bench in a public location aims to raise public awareness and provide an opportunity to bring what’s often considered an invisible issue, out into the open.

The aim was to have at least one Red Bench in every local government area in Queensland.

Councillor O’Neil said the reality is if you look down the list of what councils have the remit of, it probably isn’t domestic violence.

“There are already agencies in state government and non-for-profit organisations that have built a support business around ensuring people that are impacted by domestic violence are supported,” he said.

“This is small way, that us as civic leaders in our community can highlight that this is a problem right across our state. That’s why so many councils have gotten behind this initiative.”

The councilloe said he was honoured to have been at the last local government association meeting in Brisbane where they unveiled a red bench at the front of the Local Government Association of Queensland.

“People questioned how many people are really going to sit on it, well it’s not about people sitting on it, but people walking past and reading the information will create a conversation,” he said.

“We need to show that we don’t support this in our community, and we should be doing all we can to stamp it out.

Mayor Tyson Golder said it’s imperative there is a clear explanation on a plaque on the bench so the public understand the meaning behind it.

Councillor Wendy Newman was the only councillor to vote against the initiative.

Cr Newman said she would like to look at other initiatives in the region and work with other organisations the council has been involved with previously.