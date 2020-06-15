Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Queensland Crime and Corruption Commission are continuing an investigation into the Maranoa Regional Counci. (AAP Image/Darren England)
The Queensland Crime and Corruption Commission are continuing an investigation into the Maranoa Regional Counci. (AAP Image/Darren England)
News

Maranoa council probe ongoing: Corruption watchdog

Ellen Ransley
15th Jun 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND'S corruption watchdog is continuing their probe into the Maranoa Regional Council, a month on from the launch of their investigation.

In May, councillors were informed by the Crime and Corruption Commission that an inquiry would begin on action the councillors sought to take in regards to the contract of the Chief Executive Officer.

A CCC spokesman confirmed the investigation had not yet wrapped up.

"The CCC's investigation into Maranoa Regional Council remains ongoing," he said.

"On that basis, it is not appropriate for the CCC to comment further."

The Western Star understands this is the first time the CCC has made inquiries into the Maranoa Regional Council since amalgamation 12 years ago.

In the May 13 ordinary council meeting, eight councillors sent a letter of reply to the CCC, informing the watchdog they had withdrawn the original motion to terminate the CEO's contract.

crime and corruption commission maranoa regional council

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pub owner makes it to Groovin’ finals

        premium_icon Pub owner makes it to Groovin’ finals

        News Natalie Scotney owns and manages the Dulacca Hotel, but loves to play a tune in her spare time.

        Tara couple makes their voices heard through competition

        premium_icon Tara couple makes their voices heard through competition

        News Christine Teddy and Maruie Marion have made it to the finals of Groovin’ from the...

        Early morning fog blankets Chinchilla

        premium_icon Early morning fog blankets Chinchilla

        Weather Widespread fog noticeable from space proved difficult for early road users this...

        VIRUS UPDATE: Zero new cases, funerals to change

        VIRUS UPDATE: Zero new cases, funerals to change

        Health Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk updates state on coronavirus