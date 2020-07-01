Maranoa cattle farmers take out top prizes in Queensland

Pen of six winning Santa Gertrudis cattle exhibited by the Bassingthwaighte family (Class 38A).

CATTLE farmers from around the region have received a share of $65,000 in prize money after taking out a clean sweep in the Paddock to Palate competition presented by JBS Australia.

The Bassingthwaighte family from ‘Yarrawonga’ Wallumbilla were one of the most successful entrants in the nation’s richest beef competition of its kind, with their pens of six Santa Gertrudis cattle placing in each of the three classes they entered.

Yarrawonga took home first place in the 70 day trade class (Class 38) with an average daily weight gain (ADG) of 3.263kg, and second in the 100 day Hormone Growth Promotant (HGP) free export class (Class 40) with an ADG of 2.337kg.

They also picked up third in the 100 day export class (Class 37) with their cattle tipping the scales with an ADG of 2.797kg.

Meanwhile Gyranda Pastoral Company from Theodore also placed well with Santa Gertrudis cattle. Their pen of six won Class 40 with an ADG of 2.419kg, while one of those cattle recorded an ADG of 3.26kg to claim the highest individual weight gain award.

Entering Santa Gertrudis cattle into the competition also paid off for Jabinda Pastoral Company from Tambo, after their pen of six won Class 37 with an ADG of 2.856kg.

Palgrove Pastoral Company from Dalveen, who won the overall pen of six in Class 37 last year, secured the highest individual weight gain award after one of their Charolais Angus X recorded an ADG of 3.27kg.

McIntyre Agriculture was also a standout entrant in the competition, winning the highest individual weight gain for Class 38 with one of their Angus cattle (ADG: 3.61kg) and placing second for their pen of six with an ADG of 3.108kg.

The St George based company also entered Wagyu X cattle in the 2019/20 370 day Wagyu Challenge (Class 39), with their pens of six claiming second and third place with ADGs of 1.116kg and 1.101kg respectively.

However, it was Austpec Pastoral from Drillham who stole the show in Class 39, securing first place for their Wagyu X pen with an ADG of 1.239kg. One of those cattle weighed in with an ADG of 1.39kg to win the highest individual weight gain award.

RNA Beef Committee Chair Gary Noller said it was pleasing to see 819 head of cattle entered in the competition this year.

“Our exhibitors suffered one of the worst droughts in Australian history last year, but many still held cattle over for our competition which is a real testament to not only their resilience but also to how valuable they see this competition in benchmarking their cattle,” he said.

“The health and welfare of the cattle at both the Beef City (Classes 37,38 and 40) and Sapphire (Class 39) feedlots has been phenomenal, with the cattle gaining well across all four classes.”

The Paddock to Palate Competition presented by JBS Australia has now moved into the second phase, which is carcass judging.

Competition classes 37, 38 and 40 are three phased comprising best aggregate weight gain, carcass and MSA eating quality, while the 2019/20 Wagyu Challenge (Class 39) is four phased finishing in a beef taste off judged by some of Queensland’s top chefs.

The exhibitors who poll the highest aggregate scores across all phases of the four classes will be awarded the overall prizes in August.

Proud sponsors of the Paddock to Palate Competition include JBS Australia; Rabobank Australia; Zoetis; Elanco Animal Health; Smithfield Cattle Co; Performance Feeds; Thompson Longhorn; the Australian Wagyu Association; Queensland Country Life; Australian Brahman Breeders’ Association; Virbac; Zee Tags; Complete Women’s Healthcare and 3D Genetics Pty Ltd.

RESULTS

Class 37 – Rabobank Best Weight Gain for Pen of Six Grain Fed Steers (100 Day)

1st – Jabinda Pastoral Company – Santa Gertrudis X – ADG 2.856kg – Tambo QLD

2nd – Juandah Grazing – Charbray – ADG 2.832kg – Miles QLD

3rd – D & AD Bassingthwaighte & Co – Santa Gertrudis – ADG 2.797kg – Wallumbilla QLD

Class 37 – Australian Brahman Breeders Association Highest Individual Weight Gain

1st – Palgrove Pastoral Company – Charolais Angus X – ADG 3.27kg – Dalveen QLD

Class 38 – Elanco Animal Health Best Weight Gain for Pen of Six Grain Fed Steers (70 Day)

1st – D & AD Bassingthwaighte & Co – Santa Gertrudis X – ADG 3.263kg – Wallumbilla QLD

2nd – McIntyre Agriculture – Angus – ADG 3.108kg – St George QLD

3rd – Gyranda Pastoral Company – Santa Gertrudis – ADG 3.038kg – Theodore QLD

Class 38 – Elanco Animal Health Highest Individual Weight Gain

1st – McIntyre Agriculture – Angus – ADG 3.61kg – St George QLD

Class 39 (Wagyu Challenge) – Smithfield Cattle Co Best Weight Gain for Pen of Six Grain Fed Steers (370 Day)

1st – Austpec Pastoral – Wagyu X – ADG 1.239kg – Drillham QLD

2nd – McIntyre Agriculture – Wagyu X – ADG 1.116kg – St George QLD

3rd – McIntyre Agriculture – Wagyu X – ADG 1.101kg – St George QLD

Class 39 (Wagyu Challenge) – Performance Feeds Highest Individual Weight Gain

1st – Austpec Pastoral – Wagyu X – ADG 1.39kg – Drillham QLD

Class 40 – Rabobank Best Weight Gain for Pen of Six Grain-Fed Steers (100 Day HGP Free)

1st – Gyranda Pastoral Company – Santa Gertrudis – ADG 2.419kg – Theodore QLD

2nd – D & AD Bassingthwaighte & Co – Santa Gertrudis – ADG 2.337kg – Wallumbilla QLD

3rd – Jabinda Pastoral – Santa Gertrudis – ADG 2.277kg – Tambo QLD

Class 40 – Highest Individual Weight Gain

1st – Gyranda Pastoral Company – Santa Gertrudis – ADG 3.26kg – Theodore QLD