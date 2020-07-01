Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Gladstone man will remember his wedding day for all the wrong reasons.
A Gladstone man will remember his wedding day for all the wrong reasons.
Crime

Man’s wedding day memorable for all the wrong reasons

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobsever.com.au
1st Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MELBOURNE man will never forget his wedding day for all the wrong reasons.

Clinton Chugg, 44, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drink driving.

The court was told on May 15 police observed a car drive through a red light before they intercepted Chugg who had his 17-year-old son in the passenger seat.

Chugg returned a 0.09 blood alcohol reading and told police he had several drinks and minimal food because it was his wedding day.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said her client was a former professional cricketer who had moved to Gladstone to be closer to family.

She said Chugg was driving that day because his son had asked to get food from McDonalds. Chugg was fined $800, disqualified from driving for one month and no conviction was recorded.

gladstonecourt gladstone drink drivers gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Southwest woman attacked by two me, suffers injuries

        premium_icon Southwest woman attacked by two me, suffers injuries

        News CRIME WRAP: A young woman has been assaulted by two males known to her over the weekend and a 65-year-old has been charged with possession of dangerous drugs.

        • 1st Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Police track down Warrego Hwy suspect driver

        premium_icon Police track down Warrego Hwy suspect driver

        News UPDATE: Police intercepted the driver thought to be under the influence while...

        ‘Outrageous’: Warrego MP slams state government over outback pub fines

        premium_icon ‘Outrageous’: Warrego MP slams state government over outback...

        News ANN Leahy slams the labor government for allowing 30,000 people to protest in the...

        Outback publicans furious over $7000 fine for ‘small mistake’

        premium_icon Outback publicans furious over $7000 fine for ‘small...

        News FOUR outback pubs were fined in the COVID-19 rule blitz, with owners calling out...