Man’s violent attack on woman trying to protect another

A GLADSTONE man beat a woman in a brutal attack as she was trying to protect another woman from him.

On the night of November 5, 2018 Kristopher Joseph Harper, then 33, had been in an argument with another woman and slapped her, left the place but returned shortly after.

A second woman intervened. She held her hand and told Harper to leave to stop him from hurting the first woman again.

Harper pushed forward causing the victim to raise her other arm.

He gripped her forearms before he punched her and swept her legs out from underneath her which flipped her onto her back.

She got up and tried to stop him, then Harper punched her to the face.

The victim grabbed a camping chair and bottles to throw at him, however he picked up a bottle and walked towards her and she ran before calling police.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O'Rourke told the Gladstone District Court that as a result of this attack the woman had sustained a graze to her forearm.

Ms O'Rourke said when interviewed by police Harper said it was the victim who started the fight, however the crown did not accept this.

Harper, now 35, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to assault occasioning bodily harm.

Defence Barrister Tom Polley told the court his client had come from a strict childhood with domestic violence.

He said Harper was diagnosed with schizophrenia and depression.

Mr Polley said that on the night of the incident Harper had been intoxicated.

Judge Michael Burnett said it was "very fortunate" the incident didn't escalate into more serious offending.

Harper was sentenced to six months imprisonment with immediate parole.