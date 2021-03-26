Man’s violent assault on woman who was facing jail time

A woman was punched in the face and head by a Western Downs man after he refused to answer if he would wait for her if she went to prison.

Troy Nathan Johnson faced Dalby Magistrates Court on March 26, charged with assaults occasioning bodily harm, possessing dangerous drugs, and breaching bail conditions.

The court heard the serious offence of assault occurred on October 11, 2020, when police attended an address in Tara in relation to a trespass about 9pm.

Police prosecutor sergeant Chris Hutchens said police observed a woman stumbling around on the street with blood on her face, who appeared injured and upset.

She told police her and the defendant had been sitting at home where they spoke of her pending charges.

The court heard that Johnson was asked if he would stay with the aggrieved if she went to jail, with Johnson leading towards no.

Sergeant Hutchens said both parties had “blown up”, which led to the physical altercation, where Johnson punched the woman in the face and the head.

She then fled to a nearby house for help, relating to the trespass call made to police.

The woman was subsequently transported to Tara hospital.

The court noted she hadn’t received any significant injuries from the assault.

Johnson’s remaining charges relate to a clip seal bag of marijuana seeds found at his address following the assault, and a breach of his bail on December 20, where he was found to be over the alcohol limit set on his conditions.

Defence lawyer Brad Skuse said the feedlot worker had returned home from work at the time to find the aggrieved had been drinking earlier in the evening.

He said animosity grew between the pair after they visited the bottle shop, with it erupting following the pair wrestling over car keys.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Johnson it was “appalling behaviour”, and said it wasn’t a way to treat a woman.

“You should be ashamed and embarrassed of your behaviour,” she said.

Johnson pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years probation for the assaults occasioning bodily harm charge.

He was then given one fine of $600 for the remaining charges.

Convictions were recorded.

