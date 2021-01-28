Menu
Man’s thirst for more drinks lands him in court

Jacobbe McBride
28th Jan 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 10:29 AM
A man's thirst for takeaway drinks following a pub session landed him in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

Kruze Joesph Barcello, 20, pleaded guilty before Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford to one count of drink driving.

Police prosecutor Seargent Merrilyn Hoskins read the facts of Barcello's case, which began on October 22.

At 7.45pm police witnessed a car pull into a drive-through bottle shop in Gladstone's CBD and intercepted the vehicle when it exited the establishment.

Barcello identified himself as the sole occupant of the vehicle, however, stated he did not have his licence on him at the time.

He submitted to a roadside breath test which returned a positive result and he was transported to Gladstone police station for further testing.

The subsequent test returned a second positive result with Barcello's blood-alcohol reading 0.090.

Barcello admitted to police he consumed five pre-mixed rums at a licensed premises that evening and thought he had waited long enough to be right to drive.

Mr Woodford fined Barcello $500 and disqualified him from driving for three months with a conviction recorded.

drink driving charge gladstonecourt gladstone drink drivers
