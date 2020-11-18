Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Neighbour dispute allegedly behind man's sudden death

by Shiloh Payne, Elise Williams
18th Nov 2020 9:02 AM | Updated: 9:07 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man has suddenly died outside a Gold Coast house on Wednesday morning, sparking a police investigation.

Police are investigating after members of the public found a middle-aged man collapsed outside a house in Whiting Street, Labrador at 5.40am.

Whiting Street, Labrador, where a man collapsed and died.
Whiting Street, Labrador, where a man collapsed and died.

Police say a neighbourhood dispute is believed to be behind the man's death.

They will provide further details at a media conference later this morning.

Police at the scene of a man's death on a suburban street in Labrador. Picture: 9 News
Police at the scene of a man's death on a suburban street in Labrador. Picture: 9 News

 

Police initially responded to the incident after receiving reports of an assault.

Paramedics made resuscitation attempts at the scene, however the man could not be saved.

 

A 48-year-old man is assisting police with inquiries as investigations continue.

 

Police at the scene of a man's death on a suburban street in Labrador. Picture: 9 News
Police at the scene of a man's death on a suburban street in Labrador. Picture: 9 News

 

Whiting Street, Labrador, where a man collapsed and died.
Whiting Street, Labrador, where a man collapsed and died.

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man's sudden death sparks police investigation

More Stories

death editors picks gold coast neighbourhood dispute

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man killed in horror caravan v truck crash on Leichhardt Hwy

        Premium Content Man killed in horror caravan v truck crash on Leichhardt Hwy

        News HEARTBREAKING scenes unfolded on the Leichhardt Highway after a driver collided with a truck.

        Married cheater faces Charleville court over unwelcome nudes

        Premium Content Married cheater faces Charleville court over unwelcome nudes

        News Married man sent unwanted nudes and lewd messages to a woman

        Best uni degrees to get you a job

        Premium Content Best uni degrees to get you a job

        Education Top university degrees most likely to score full-time graduate jobs