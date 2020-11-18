Neighbour dispute allegedly behind man's sudden death
A man has suddenly died outside a Gold Coast house on Wednesday morning, sparking a police investigation.
Police are investigating after members of the public found a middle-aged man collapsed outside a house in Whiting Street, Labrador at 5.40am.
Police say a neighbourhood dispute is believed to be behind the man's death.
They will provide further details at a media conference later this morning.
Police initially responded to the incident after receiving reports of an assault.
Paramedics made resuscitation attempts at the scene, however the man could not be saved.
A 48-year-old man is assisting police with inquiries as investigations continue.
Originally published as Man's sudden death sparks police investigation