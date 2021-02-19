Busker’s sick lie before sexually abusing girl

A busker told a sick lie before he took a girl back to his unit where he raped and sexually assaulted her, a court has heard.

A Sydney busker lied "She's my daughter" to strangers as he lured a girl, 13, into his Mascot unit and inflicted devastating sexual abuse that tore her life apart, a court has heard.

The girl told the NSW District Court on Friday how her abuse at the hands of Glenn Ian Morrison had set her life on a downward spiral, shattering her relationships with family and friends and leading her to start using the drug ice.

Morrison, a heavy-set man with a buzz cut, listened in from Long Bay prison as the girl told him:"In order for me to move on I need to know you've got everything you deserve."

She said she wanted to go back to school and get off drugs.

"I hope you understand the pain you caused me because I will have to live with it for the rest of my life," she said.

Police labelled the assault as “every parent’s worst nightmare” after Morrison was arrested in August 2019.

The girl, who cannot be identified, was lingering alone at Manly ferry terminal with no plans to go home when she met Morrison, who was then 52, on August 19, 2019, the court heard.

"She had nowhere else to go. And he was offering her a bed for the night, at his place," prosecutor Michael Gleeson said, describing it as "a bit of a Pied Piper situation".

As they travelled across town to Mascot - Morrison stopping at a pub at one point while the girl, dressed in a school jumper, waited outside - he told strangers "She's my daughter", the court heard.

Once behind closed doors at his unit, Morrison kissed her, thrusting his tongue into her mouth, and left hickies on her neck and near her breast.

He then raped her, the girl testifying at trial that she was half-asleep and telling him "No no no" at the time.

He was found guilty at trial of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent and of sexually touching a child aged between 10 and 16.

Judge Jane Culver said the abuse had been "cataclysmic" for the girl, whose plight sadly mirrored that of many other child sexual abuse victims she had seen over 16 years on the bench.

Defence barrister Peter Nematalla argued Morrison's dysfunctional childhood reduced his moral culpability for the crime.

Mr Nematalla also submitted a causal link could be drawn from Morrison's experience of being sexually abused as a child to his alcohol addiction and the sexual offending.

Mr Gleeson agreed Morrison's childhood should be taken into account, but rejected there was a direct link to the offending.

The prosecutor told Judge Culver she ought to be "guarded" about Morrison's prospects of rehabilitation despite the "glimmer of insight" into his offending displayed in his police interview.

Morrison, who has been in prison since his arrest, will be sentenced in April.

Originally published as Man's sick lie before sexually abusing girl