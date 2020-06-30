Man’s night of chaos leaves woman bloodied, house smashed

A MAN who slammed his girlfriend's head into the wall during a drunken rampage has been labelled a "coward" in court.

Magistrate Terry Duroux made the comment while sentening a 20-year-old Howard man in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

"You were, in my view, out of control," he said.

"Only cowards behave like this."

The court heard there had been conflict between the man and his girlfriend on the night of the violent tirade.

In an alcohol-induced rage, the man smashed windows and mirrors, damaged furniture and punched holes in the walls.

His actions caused $9000 worth of damage.

When he was arrested by police, he kicked out at the officers and kicked a police vehicle twice, leaving dents in the panel.

He was later released with a police protection notice.

When he got home, he turned on his girlfriend, blaming her for what had happened, the court was told.

She tried to pack a bag to leave as he threatened to burn down the house and her car and threatening self-harm if she left.

He then pushed her head into one of the walls and left before police arrived.

When officers got to the house, they noticed the woman's leg and toes were bleeding.

She said she had cut herself on the glass laying on the floor.

They also noticed blood on her face, which she said was a result of the man pushing her against the wall.

The man, who had left the property in the car, was later stopped by police.

He was found to be over the legal alcohol limit as well as driving unlicensed.

The court heard the man, who was an active volunteer in the community, was seeking treatment, both for anger management and his use of alcohol.

Before COVID-19, he was in the process of completing a Man Choosing Change course and he would return to it once it continued.

He was remorseful for his behaviour, the court heard.

The man's girlfriend, now his fiancee, was in court supporting him, along with his father.

He pleaded guilty in court on Monday to a range of charges including contravening a police protection order, obstructing a police officer, wilful damage of police property, wilful damage and drink-driving.

Mr Duroux said the man's actions were "deplorable" and said he would likely face jail time if he came back before the courts.

The man was placed on a two-year probation order.

He was suspended from driving for three months.