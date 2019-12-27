Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A massive manhunt has been launched in eastern Serbia for a convicted pedophile who is believed to have kidnapped a 12-year-old girl a week ago.
A massive manhunt has been launched in eastern Serbia for a convicted pedophile who is believed to have kidnapped a 12-year-old girl a week ago.
Crime

Manhunt underway for sex abuser creep who 'kidnapped girl'

27th Dec 2019 7:16 AM

Police in Serbia have launched a massive manhunt for a convicted pedophile accused of kidnapping a 12-year-old girl a week ago.

More than 200 officers with sniffer dogs were searching on Thursday in a wooded area in eastern Serbia where they were last seen.

Police have released a photo of the 46-year-old man and urged anyone who sees him to call immediately.

The suspect was released from prison last year after 12 years in prison for the attempted rape of a young girl. He recently spent another five months in prison for harassing women on social media.

The man has been nicknamed in his village the "barber of Malca" for admitting in court that he shaved the hair of his victims.

The manhunt has gripped the nation, and Serbia's populist President Aleksandar Vucic said he spent "the whole night" in touch with the interior minister.

"It's the police priority," Vucic said. "We are worried about that child."

crime kidnap sex abuse violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young footballers keeps the regional spirit alive

        premium_icon Young footballers keeps the regional spirit alive

        Sport The under tens might occasionally include an under eight and a Quilpie winger might live near Charleville, but the spirit of rugby league survives in the west.

        How to set your new year’s fitness goals, and keep them

        How to set your new year’s fitness goals, and keep them

        News A local personal trainer offers her advice on getting your fitness and confidence...

        ‘They followed me home’: Widow speaks out

        premium_icon ‘They followed me home’: Widow speaks out

        News A Chinchilla woman has fallen victim to the crime epidemic hitting the town, with...

        Gallery: Santa Fails

        premium_icon Gallery: Santa Fails

        News A visit from Santa a just one sleep away! So here are all your family Santa photos...