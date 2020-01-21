Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
GIANT DEBT: A Spring Creek man was fined $300 after he was caught driving without a license.
GIANT DEBT: A Spring Creek man was fined $300 after he was caught driving without a license.
News

Mango picker’s huge debt bolstered after car-wash run-in

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
20th Jan 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 21st Jan 2020 12:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MANGO-PICKER with a traffic history and a SPER debt of nearly $10,000 has opted for a fine because he doesn't "trust himself" to do community service.

Stephen Gallaway, of Spring Creek, was at the Lockyer Car wash in Gatton on January 4, cleaning his white Mazda when he was approached by police.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor told Gatton Magistrates Court that police had approached Gallaway for a license check, having noticed him washing the car.

"He made admissions to having driven the vehicle from his home for the purpose of car cleaning," Sgt Windsor said.

They discovered Gallaway's license had been SPER suspended but the term had since ended.

However, the 33-year-old had not renewed his license.

Charged with driving without a license, Gallaway pleaded guilty.

Magistrate Kay Ryan told Gallaway it was not the first time she had seen the situation Gallaway was in.

"I see you've gotten yourself into this … roundabout circular motion - the driving and the disqualification and then the not renewing your license," Ms Ryan said.

"You get yourself deeper and deeper."

When Gallaway told her his SPER debt from unpaid fines totalled at close to $10,000, Ms Ryan was shocked and offered a term of community service instead of a fine.

"I doubt I trust myself doing that," Gallaway said.

Gallaway was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for a month.

A conviction was recorded.

court crime sper stephen gallaway
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Midnight storm lashed Chinchilla

        premium_icon Midnight storm lashed Chinchilla

        News In a welcome addition to the already wet weekend, isolated and patchy rain smashed Chinchilla last night waking locals and disrupting power supply.

        Southwest locals' funniest excuses for committing crimes

        premium_icon Southwest locals' funniest excuses for committing crimes

        News Odd excuses criminals have offered for illegal acts.

        Dalby arson-accused face court

        premium_icon Dalby arson-accused face court

        News The two men fronted court this morning for allegedly burning down an abandoned...

        Rural teenagers more likely to ride with drunk drivers

        premium_icon Rural teenagers more likely to ride with drunk drivers

        News New RACQ statistics have revealed the startling number who admitted to getting in...