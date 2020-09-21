Menu
A man was arrested after a stand-off with police in Grafton throughout the morning of Sunday, 20th September, 2020. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner
Crime

Knife-wielding man yet to be charged

Jenna Thompson
by
21st Sep 2020 9:28 AM
INVESTIGATIONS are continuing into a two-hour stand-off in Grafton on Sunday when a male resident allegedly livestreamed threats while wielding a knife on social media.

Just after 9am, officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were called to a home on Turf Street, Grafton, after concerns were raised for the welfare of a male occupant.

When police arrived, the man was armed with a knife and made verbal threats towards officers prompting authorities to bring in tactical support.

Specialist resources attended and just before 12pm, the 29-year-old man was arrested and taken to Grafton Police Station, before being conveyed to Coffs Harbour Health Campus Hospital for assessment.

It's understood Coffs/Clarence Police are currently awaiting the man's release from the hospital in order to lay charges over the incident.

