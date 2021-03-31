Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The scene of a horrific two car crash at Morayfield on March 17. Picture: Queensland Police Service
The scene of a horrific two car crash at Morayfield on March 17. Picture: Queensland Police Service
News

Man, woman die in hospital after Bruce Highway crash

Natalie Wynne
30th Mar 2021 4:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man and a woman have died in hospital nearly a fortnight after a serious Bruce Highway crash south of the Sunshine Coast.

Three people were in a critical condition when taken from the scene of the crash at Morayfield on March 17.

A police spokesman said a 77-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman had since died from injuries suffered in the smash.

Three critically injured in Morayfield Bruce Hwy crash

The spokesman said a white late model Mitsubishi ASX was exiting northbound from the Bruce Highway into a service station when it collided with a Mazda 3 just after 2pm on March 17.

Seven people involved were taken to hospital in Brisbane and on the Sunshine Coast for treatment.

Five did not suffer life threatening injuries.

Forensic Crash Unit investigators are looking to speak with anyone who noticed the white ASX in the lead up to the crash.

Officers are also asking anyone with dashcam vision to contact police.

Investigations into the crash are ongoing.

crash queensland police morayfield crash sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Why the NT has named Toowoomba as a hotspot

        Premium Content REVEALED: Why the NT has named Toowoomba as a hotspot

        News The reasoning for the Northern Territory’s declaration of Toowoomba as a COVID-19 hotspot has been explained.

        10 new cases, two ‘distinct’ clusters as jab rules beefed up

        10 new cases, two ‘distinct’ clusters as jab rules beefed up

        Health Annastacia Palaszczuk says likely to be more COVID cases today

        ‘Devastating potential’: Virus battle reaches regional Qld

        Premium Content ‘Devastating potential’: Virus battle reaches regional Qld

        Health Gladstone on edge as it responds to latest COVID outbreak

        Chaos as COVID hits regional Qld

        Premium Content Chaos as COVID hits regional Qld

        News Chaos as COVID hits regional Queensland