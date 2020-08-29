Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Three people have been injured after two jet skis collided off Westlake Drv in Westlake.
Three people have been injured after two jet skis collided off Westlake Drv in Westlake.
News

Man with spinal injuries after two jetskis collide

by Nathan Edwards
29th Aug 2020 2:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Three people have been injured when two jet skis collided in Brisbane's west.

Emergency crews, including paramedics and critical care teams, arrived on scene at Westlake Drv, Westlake, just after 12.30pm on Saturday.

A man in his 40s sustained spinal injuries and remains in a stable condition.

A teenage boy suffered arm injuries, while another man was also injured - both are in a stable condition.

Originally published as Man with spinal injuries after two jetskis collide

More Stories

editors picks emergency injuries jetski

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘STOP EVERYONE’: Police to test every driver on Warrego Hwy

        Premium Content ‘STOP EVERYONE’: Police to test every driver on Warrego Hwy

        News EVERY motorists travelling along the Warrego Hwy are set to be drug and alcohol tested and have their vehicles inspected over three days.

        Drug kingpin jailed for 16 supplies of meth and marijuana

        Premium Content Drug kingpin jailed for 16 supplies of meth and marijuana

        Crime A FATHER’S impassioned plea to let him out of prison was heard by the Dalby...

        Three new cases in QLD, Schoolies cancelled

        Premium Content Three new cases in QLD, Schoolies cancelled

        Health Schoolies cancelled as three more cases detected in Queensland

        Why pop idol Kylie Minogue is ‘visiting’ southwest shire

        Premium Content Why pop idol Kylie Minogue is ‘visiting’ southwest shire

        Offbeat A southwest Queensland council has “enlisted” pop idol Kylie Minogue