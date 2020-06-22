Man wins 40-year fight to fix suburban crash hotspot

Denis Hamilton has had a win after lobbying Council for 40 years to fix his street. Picture: Renae Droop

WHEN Denis Hamilton began lobbying for action on the dangerous surface of his suburban street, he never imagined it would take 40 years for it to be fixed.

There have been eight Lord Mayors and five local councillors since he and his neighbours began their epic fight to upgrade Crag Rd, Taringa, in Brisbane's inner west.

But after only one year in the job, Walter Taylor Councillor James Mackay has secured funding for proper kerb and channelling in this year's Budget.

A Council team has been out to inspect the site and work should begin later this year

"We came here in 1975 when the bitumen didn't go all the way to the gutters of the road,'' Mr Hamilton said.

I wrote to Council in 1980, one of the neighbours has been at them for 8-10 years and another for 10 to 15 years.

"It's good to see someone has taken it on board and noticed.

"It shows if you keep going, you can solve problems.''

Cr James Mackay at the site where he lobbied for funding to improve the kerb and channelling. Picture: Renae Droop

Mr Hamilton said there had been countless accidents, particularly involving motorbikes.

The street is on a steep slope and in heavy rain rocks and dirt wash on to it, making the surface treacherously slippery.

He could not recall how many cars and bikes had come to grief over the years.

Cr Mackay said locals also said speeding was a direct result of the road not having a kerb. "The wide road, with gravel spilling onto the surface, is reputed to cause skidding and encourages speeding,'' he said.

"While some residents have been requesting the project for years, Denis has been requesting it for decades.''

Cr Mackay said he was delighted to see Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner allocate money for this key road safety initiative.

"I understand how important this road safety initiative is for locals. They've been pushing for this section of road to be made safer for many years,'' he said.

"I'm pleased to have worked with the residents to ensure funding was allocated.

"This section of road is next to popular walking tracks, so the improvements will benefit people who visit the area, not just the immediate neighbours."

Originally published as Man wins 40-year fight to fix suburban crash hotspot