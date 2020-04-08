Menu
Man who robbed pregnant woman still on run

Ebony Graveur
8th Apr 2020 10:11 AM
Police are appealing for information following the robbery of a pregnant woman in the Lockyer Valley yesterday morning.

Around 6am the 31-year-old was attending a store at the corner of Brightview Road and Grove Street in Glenore Grove when a man has entered her white 2008 Hyundai i30, also containing a three-year-old boy.

As the man reversed the vehicle out of the car park, the woman has attempted to open the driver's side door and let him know her child was still in there.

The man then continued a short distance, before stopping briefly to remove the child from the car and was last seen driving east on Brightview Road.

The woman suffered minor injuries, while the toddler was not harmed.

Police wish to speak with the man pictured, who they believe will be able to assist with their inquiries.

He is described as caucasian, around 170cm tall, of a slim build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Detectives from Gatton Criminal Investigation Branch are asking anyone with dashcam vision or information about the incident to contact them.

 

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2000698111

