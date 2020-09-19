Man who passed out drunk behind the wheel faces court

POLICE patrolling the streets of Condamine late at night noticed a car parked idling and became concerned for the welfare of the driver.

On Thursday, September 17, the Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard officers first tried to get the attention of the driver by flashing their high beams, although when no none responded they went to check on the driver's welfare.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Derek Brady said officeres found Jarrod Donald Duncan passed out behind the wheel of a car that was parked in the driveway of a residence.

"He was slumped back in the seat and was unable to be raised by knocking on the window," he said.

Police then opened the car, and turned it off, sgt Brady said Duncan began to wake up, although drifted in and out of consciousness.

"It required a concerted effort by police to wake him… he denied the vehicle was running and continuously questioned police why there were there," he said.

Sgt Brady said Duncan's analysis certificate returned a reading of 0.156 per cent.

Duncan told the court if he knew is that illegal, he wouldn't have done it.

Magistrate Roger Stark told Duncan he can still have an accident on private property just as easily as on the roadway.

Duncan pleaded guilty to being under the influence while in control of a vehicle, and was fined $800, and disqualified from driving for seven months.

A conviction was recorded.