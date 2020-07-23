Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The disturbing photo is being investigated by police. Picture: Twitter
The disturbing photo is being investigated by police. Picture: Twitter
Crime

Man who knelt on baby’s neck arrested

by Frank Chung
23rd Jul 2020 3:47 PM

WARNING: Distressing content

An Ohio man has been arrested and is facing charges after being photographed kneeling on the neck of a baby in an apparent reference to the death of George Floyd.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office have identified the man in the photo, which went viral on social media on Tuesday night, as 20-year-old Isaiah Jackson, local CBS affiliate WHIO-TV reports.

The disturbing photo showed Jackson making hand signs while kneeling on the screaming child's neck.

A second person is holding the child's hands behind their back.

The caption reads, "Blm now mf (Black Lives Matter now, motherf***er)."

Police say no arrests have been made. Picture: Twitter
Police say no arrests have been made. Picture: Twitter

After being made aware of the photo, investigators made contact with the child, who they say is two years old, the child's mother and Jackson.

Jackson was arrested and is being held in the Clark County Jail on a probation violation while charges are pending.

Police say they have presented a case to the Clark County Prosecutor's Office, which is now reviewing and will "provide a determination on the scope and breadth of the felony charges" he will face in relation to the alleged incident, Clark County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Kristopher Shultz said in a media release.

Police say the child was taken to a local hospital for examination but did not suffer any injuries from the incident.

"Subsequent interview with the mother revealed that she was unaware of the photo having been taken, or its contents, until she had been informed by other parties," Lt. Shultz said.

The photo generated uproar on social media. "Life in prison would be far too lenient here," conservative blogger Matt Walsh wrote on Twitter.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man who knelt on baby's neck arrested

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New aged care service to fill a need in the Downs

        premium_icon New aged care service to fill a need in the Downs

        News Overwhelming demand leads to aged care service's expansion in the Western Downs.

        UPDATE: Southwest highway to be closed after truck rollover

        premium_icon UPDATE: Southwest highway to be closed after truck rollover

        News Emergency services attend truck rollover in the southwest.

        NAMED: 61 people to appear in Chinchilla court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 61 people to appear in Chinchilla court today

        News HERE’S a list of everyone due to appear in Chinchilla’s Magistrates Court today...

        Everything you need to know about the Western Downs budget

        Everything you need to know about the Western Downs budget

        News THE Western Downs Regional Council have delivered their 2020 budget. Here’s how it...