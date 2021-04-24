Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Christopher John Adcock who allegedly assaulted brother to be charged with his death
Christopher John Adcock who allegedly assaulted brother to be charged with his death
Crime

Man who allegedly assaulted brother to be charged over death

Laura Pettigrew
24th Apr 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Caboolture South man who allegedly assaulted his brother in March causing his death will have his charges upgraded, a court has heard.

It is alleged Darren Adcock, 31, suffered a severe brain injury when he was punched by his brother, Christopher John Adcock, while at his niece's 8th birthday party in Landsborough at 4.30pm on March 11.

He died in hospital on April 3 after his life support was switched off.

Mr Adcock, who was arrested in Rockhampton on March 12, was charged with grievous bodily harm - domestic violence offence and wilful damage.

He was also charged with four other offences including possessing dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Police prosecutor Brendan Newman told Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday the alleged victim had died and police would upgrade the charge to unlawful striking causing death.

Man who allegedly assaulted brother has matters transferred

Defence lawyer Luke Bull, who appeared as an agent for Mr Adcock, said the 38 year old was due to have a new charge presented on Friday but his video link was cancelled.

Mr Bull asked Magistrate Kurt Fowler for the matters to be adjourned.

Mr Fowler adjourned the matter to April 27.

Mr Adcock will appear on video link on that date.

alleged striking causing death darren adcock maroochydore magistates court sunshine coast crime unlawful striking causing death
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dalby mum accused of attempted hit and run with kids in car

        Premium Content Dalby mum accused of attempted hit and run with kids in car

        Crime It’s alleged the Dalby woman nearly had a head on crash while attempting to run over a man, with her kids present in the car.

        IT’S ON: Dalby Show returns with a bang after pandemic

        Premium Content IT’S ON: Dalby Show returns with a bang after pandemic

        Community Lawnmower races, rodeos, and an Australian record attempt are only the tip of the...

        One-third of QLD councils on financial brink

        Premium Content One-third of QLD councils on financial brink

        News One-third of Qld councils at risk financially

        A whole new app experience coming your way

        A whole new app experience coming your way

        News This is moving to a new home for a better digital experience