Man wanted over Gympie shooting could be armed

WANTED: Nathan Caulfield (left) is a person of interest in the death of Michael Zanco (right). Mr Caulfield could be armed and possibly driving the silver Ford ute pictured above.

POLICE are hunting for a man, who could be armed, who fled the Gympie Hospital on Thursday night after he dumped a 22-year-old man there who had been shot in the head.

Nathan Caulfield, 32, drove Michael Zanco to the hospital about 8pm that night, after Mr Zanco had been shot in the head at an isolated property on Frayne Rd, near Amamoor, police allege.

Michael Zanco, 22, died on Friday after being shot on Thursday night at an Amamoor property.

Mr Zanco, a Gympie man who was known to Mr Caufield, died in the Royal Brisbane Hospital the next evening.

At least seven officers raided a house on Walsh Court on Monday.

Police raid a house on Walsh Court on Monday in relation to a murder in Amamoor on Thursday night.

Mr Caulfield, who is now the main person of interest in the murder investigation, was spotted at 8.30am this morning at a Monkland property, sparking a house raid in Walsh Court and an intense police land and air search involving the police dog squad and Polair.

"This person is a person of interest who will be able to help us with inquiries," detective inspector Gary Pettiford said at the Gympie police station.

"A weapon is still outstanding."

Police want to track down Nathan Paul Caulfield who could be armed and driving this silver Ford utility.

He said police, some of whom were stationed on Noosa Rd and Smith St, faced rough terrain that backed on to bushland and an old goldmine in this morning's search.

As part of the search at least seven police officers stormed a house in Walsh Court this morning, a neighbour said.

This house on Walsh Court was raided by police on Saturday and Monday.

Police are asking for any information on Mr Caulfield or his vehicle - a silver Ford utility (registration number 268 ZOW) that it is believed to have been used to drive the victim to the hospital on Thursday.

Anyone who sees the man or the vehicle pictured is asked not to approach him, but contact police immediately.

Police are searching for Nathan Paul Caulfield, 32, who is described as Caucasian, around 180cms tall who was last wearing a dark shirt and long tracksuit pants.

Police are particularly looking for dashcam footage of the car travelling on the Mary Valley Highway between Gympie and Amamoor between 5pm-8pm on Thursday.

He said witnesses who had been at the Frayne Rd address at the time of the shooting, which allegedly occurred in a shed that is used as a house, had been interviewed.

Mr Caulfield was a "key part of the puzzle" though, he said.

Police divers leave the Mary River where they searched for items in relation to a murder.

The weapon involved in the shooting was still outstanding, Det Insp Pettiford said.

Police divers searched a dam at the Frayne Rd property this morning and the Mary River between Normanby Bridge and the weir.

He said police had been trying to put together a timeline and would act immediately on any lead about the whereabouts of Mr Caulfield.

Det Insp Pettiford said the victim had been staying at the Frayne Rd address at the time of his death.

If you have information for police contact Policelink on 131 444 or in an emergency ring triple-0 (000).