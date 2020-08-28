Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police investigating a terrifying alleged sexual assault at a park have released a comfit image of a man they wish to speak to.
Police investigating a terrifying alleged sexual assault at a park have released a comfit image of a man they wish to speak to.
Crime

Man wanted over alleged sexual assault in popular park

by Kara Sonter
28th Aug 2020 4:41 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police investigating a terrifying alleged sexual assault at a Logan park have released a comfit image of a man they wish to speak to in relation to the attack.

The sexual assault of a woman allegedly happened Monday, August 24 in Berrinba.

Around 10.15am a woman was walking past Demeio Park in Berrinba when a white coloured utility stopped on the opposite side of the road.

The man driving got out of the ute and approached the woman, and inappropriately touched her several times, before she was able to run from him.

The man is described as Caucasian, around 187cm tall with a slim build, ginger hair and beard and dark eyes.

He has several numbers tattooed on his inner right wrist.

Detectives are also seeking dashcam footage of any vehicles who may have been in the area between 9am and 11 am, or anyone who can identify the man, to contact police.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

Originally published as Man wanted over alleged sexual assault in popular park

sex assault

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        JOBS GOLDMINE: 3000 jobs every year for 10 years in our area

        Premium Content JOBS GOLDMINE: 3000 jobs every year for 10 years in our area

        News A NEW report has revealed the State Government’s plan to invest in a renewable energy zone could create up to 3000 jobs in the region.

        Western Downs man’s pub visit after he choked partner

        Premium Content Western Downs man’s pub visit after he choked partner

        Crime THE man told his partner to kill herself or he would do it for her.

        Man trashed woman's home after drinking two bottles of vodka

        Premium Content Man trashed woman's home after drinking two bottles of vodka

        News A CHINCHILLA man fronted court after trashing his neighbour’s loungeroom during a...

        Rural Fire Station set to be built in Glenmorgan

        Premium Content Rural Fire Station set to be built in Glenmorgan

        News COUNCIL has approved a lease for a rural fire station to be built in Glenmorgan.