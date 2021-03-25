Menu
IN COURT: Bowdy Joel Welldon faced Dalby Magistrates Court on March 16. Picture: Zizi Averill
Crime

Man ‘violently resists’ police at Western Downs show

Sam Turner
25th Mar 2021 10:09 AM
A young Western Downs man found himself violently resisting police following an erratic outburst at the local showgrounds.

Bowdy Joel Welldon, 21, faced Dalby Magistrates Court on March 16 charged with obstructing police, acting drunk and disorderly to which a permit relates, and possessing utensils.

The first two charges related to an incident at the Tara Showgrounds about 10.55pm on March 7, 2020, where police were conducting public order patrols.

The court heard Welldon was observed to be intoxicated, and had acted “erratically” by flailing his arms and bumping into other patrons.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady said Welldon was asked to leave due to his behaviour, but became violent and resisted police.

Sergeant Brady said Welldon had to be restrained and was taken to the ground to be handcuffed.

He was subsequently taken to the watch house and charged.

The possession of a utensil charge related to an earlier interception in 2020, where police located a water pipe in Welldon’s vehicle.

Duty lawyer Claire Graham said the 21-year-old Ipswich born father admitted he was intoxicated, and said he tried to explain to police he had intended to leave the showgrounds because it was closing, but was unable convey his message to police.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Welldon he would’ve been able to do a lot more with his funds than pay off court fines, and cited how it was his third appearance in court.

Welldon pleaded guilty and was given a $700 fine for all three offences.

No convictions were recorded.

dalby magistrates court tara crime tara police

