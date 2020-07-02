Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
“THEY’VE TAKEN OVER”: The Gladfield man said he was felt the air rifle was the best option to defend his property against a flock of mynah birds. Picture: file
“THEY’VE TAKEN OVER”: The Gladfield man said he was felt the air rifle was the best option to defend his property against a flock of mynah birds. Picture: file
News

Man uses illegal air rifle to ‘eradicate’ invasive birds

Jessica Paul
1st Jul 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADFIELD man nabbed with an unlicensed air rifle said he used the weapon to "eradicate" invasive birds from his property.

On March 26, police officers were at Mark Dean Mavin's home when they noticed the rifle leaning against the kitchen wall.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said the 72-year-old said he bought the gun and ammunition from an unnamed friend.

Mavin, who represented himself, told the court he'd bought it more than 20 years to "sort out" the flock of Indian mynahs that had chased native birds away from his property.

Mavin pleaded guilty to the unlawful possession of a weapon.

He was placed on a three-month good behaviour bond and his conviction was not recorded.

court crime weapons act
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Maranoa MP urges Premier to reconsider COVID-19 pub fines

        premium_icon Maranoa MP urges Premier to reconsider COVID-19 pub fines

        News NATIONAL Party deputy leader David Littleproud said if the premier doesn’t show leniency towards fined southwest pubs, it is a double-standard after she let thousands...

        Duo charged with toddler's murder mentioned in court

        premium_icon Duo charged with toddler's murder mentioned in court

        Crime The toddler's sister told a school counsellor in Mackay about her disappearance

        Maranoa cattle farmers take out top prizes in Queensland

        premium_icon Maranoa cattle farmers take out top prizes in Queensland

        News Queensland beef producers have taken a clean sweep of the first phase of the RNA’s...

        Scramble for jobs as restaurants boost staff

        premium_icon Scramble for jobs as restaurants boost staff

        Business "It will be nice to have some money coming back in"