Man uses ‘country town’ excuse for driving unlicensed

WHEN police pulled up a young man for driving unlicenced on Wood St in Condamine, he told officers his dad had told him it was okay to drive “because they lived in a small town”, a court has heard.

The 19-year-old, Jake Kenneth Sebastian Millan, pleaded guilty to one charge of driving without a licence (as a repeat unlicensed offender), at the Chinchilla Magistrate Court on Thursday, September 3.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said on May 22 police stopped Millan’s car at 10.12pm.

“Subsequent checks revealed the suspect had never held a licence,” she said.

“When asked why he was driving he said he had driven to his friend’s place…and indicated that his father had told him that he could drive without a licence because he lived in a community without shops and needed to drive to buy groceries.”

When Magistrate Tracy Mossop asked Millan if there was anything he would like to say, he stated, “it’s all good”.

“Well it wasn’t all good, because if it was ‘all good,’ you wouldn’t be here,” Ms Mossop replied.

Ms Mossop convicted and fined Millan $300, and disqualified him from driving for one month.

A conviction was recorded.