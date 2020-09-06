Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Outback police generic
Outback police generic
News

Man uses ‘country town’ excuse for driving unlicensed

Peta McEachern
6th Sep 2020 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WHEN police pulled up a young man for driving unlicenced on Wood St in Condamine, he told officers his dad had told him it was okay to drive “because they lived in a small town”, a court has heard.

The 19-year-old, Jake Kenneth Sebastian Millan, pleaded guilty to one charge of driving without a licence (as a repeat unlicensed offender), at the Chinchilla Magistrate Court on Thursday, September 3.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said on May 22 police stopped Millan’s car at 10.12pm.

“Subsequent checks revealed the suspect had never held a licence,” she said.

“When asked why he was driving he said he had driven to his friend’s place…and indicated that his father had told him that he could drive without a licence because he lived in a community without shops and needed to drive to buy groceries.”

When Magistrate Tracy Mossop asked Millan if there was anything he would like to say, he stated, “it’s all good”.

“Well it wasn’t all good, because if it was ‘all good,’ you wouldn’t be here,” Ms Mossop replied.

Ms Mossop convicted and fined Millan $300, and disqualified him from driving for one month.

A conviction was recorded.

chinchilla magistrates court jake kenneth sebastian millan unlicenced driver

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Clinic on QLD island as COVID case confirmed

        Premium Content Clinic on QLD island as COVID case confirmed

        Health A COVID-19 testing clinic will be set up on Russell Island today after the state’s latest case of coronavirus was detected there. The new case is a close contact of a...

        Homeless man charged for trespassing on QGC grounds

        Premium Content Homeless man charged for trespassing on QGC grounds

        Crime POLICE received a complaint that someone was trespassing

        FULL LIST: Qld’s best and worst property performers

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Qld’s best and worst property performers

        Property Find out what prices are doing in your suburb

        86-year-old accused woman granted bail by court

        Premium Content 86-year-old accused woman granted bail by court

        Crime Even when bailed she will remain a regulated patient, barrister says