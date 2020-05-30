Menu
The driver was intercepted for a string of driving offences.
News

Man tried to drive friend to hospital while on drugs

Meg Gannon
30th May 2020 3:00 PM
NEVILLE John Franklin held back tears as he told the court of his attempts to take a friend to hospital when he was pulled up on a string of driving charges, including driving with meth in his system.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady told the Dalby Magistrates Court Franklin was intercepted randomly on Dalby Kogan Road on December 30.

The vehicle was identified as being unregistered by Dalby Road Policing Unit, and as a result was also found to be uninsured.

Further investigations showed the number plates on the vehicle had been cancelled, and a check of Franklin’s licence showed he had failed to renew his licence after a disqualification period ended in October.

Franklin was required to participate in a roadside drug test where he tested positive to having methylamphetamine in his system.

Franklin told the court he had been driving to get fuel after a friend in Warra called him and asked him to take him to hospital.

He told the court it had only been a “faint” result for the drug test.

Sergeant Brady told the court Franklin had been intercepted again on May 14 for a random drug and breath test.

He admitted to police that he had taken a “few pills” and tested positive to having methylamphetamine in his system.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told the defendant it had been an “expensive exercise” for him.

Franklin pleaded guilty to driving an uninsured vehicle, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving with a number plate attached when registration has been cancelled, driving without a licence, and driving with a relevant drug in his system.

For all the offences, he was fined a total of $1850 and was suspended from driving for nine months in total.

Convictions were recorded.

