Man trashed woman's home after drinking two bottles of vodka

NO MEMEORY: Justin Shayne Shaw pled guilty to one charge of wilful damage at the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 20. Pic: Supplied

A CHINCHILLA woman who went to sleep after downing two bottles of vodka with her neighbour, woke at 5am to find her home trashed and him passed out on the couch.

The neighbour, Justin Shayne Shaw, pleaded guilty to one charge of wilful damage at the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 20.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told the court the pair had been drinking two bottles of vodka at the Chinchilla home until about 12am.

"The victim decided to go to sleep in her bedroom, (and) left the defendant alone in the living room of her house," snr const Tahana said.

"In that room was assorted furniture, including a handmade dining room table and chairs, a sewing machine, and glassware."

Between 12am and 5am, snr const Tahana said Shaw had broken all the legs off the dining room table, smashed glassware, and broke the sewing machine pedal.

"At 5am the victim woke to find the defendant asleep on the couch - she told the defendant to leave and proceeded to call police," she said.

When police spoke to Shaw on July 22, snr const Tahana said he said he didn't remember anything from the night and complained about the restitution amount of $1000, saying it was too high.

Peters Criminal Lawyer Claire Graham said the 30-year-old single man offered to pay $300 in damages, and noted there was no evidence to confirm the value of the property damaged.

"He instructs me that his nan had passed away prior to this incident," Ms Graham said.

"His criminal history is very dated - he has no like offences."

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told the court she wasn't surprised Shaw had no memory of the event considering the amount of alcohol consumed.

"You're paying a price for excessive alcohol at the end of the day," Ms Mossop said.

Shaw was convicted and fined $350, and ordered to pat $600 in compensation.

"I've come to the $600, she said it was about $1000, you said you're offering up $300 - so I've split the difference," Ms Mossop said.

"I won't record a conviction this time considering the circumstances."