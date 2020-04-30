Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man was taken to hospital on Thursday morning after he crashed into a power box at Rasmussen.
A man was taken to hospital on Thursday morning after he crashed into a power box at Rasmussen.
News

Man trapped in car with head injuries in serious crash

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
30th Apr 2020 2:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Paramedics rushed to a serious crash at Rasmussen this morning where a man suffered serious head injuries.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the intersection at Riverway Drv and Allambie Ln at about 9.30am to reports of a single car crash.

A QAS spokeswoman said the man crashed into a power box on the side of the road.

Witnesses reported the car veered across a traffic island before hitting the power box, which shut power to a nearby shopping plaza.

He was initially confined inside the vehicle with serious head injuries.

A man was taken to hospital on Thursday morning after he crashed into a power box at Rasmussen.
A man was taken to hospital on Thursday morning after he crashed into a power box at Rasmussen.


Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were also called to the scene where electrical wires and water was over the road.

Police cordoned off the area around the electrical transformer and notified Ergon Energy.

The man was taken to Townsville Hospital in a stable condition about 10.15am.

Originally published as Man trapped in car with head injuries in serious crash

More Stories

car accident car crash editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Everyone due to appear in Chinchilla court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Everyone due to appear in Chinchilla court today

        Crime SEE a full list of the names of the people who are due to appear in Chinchilla Magistrates Court on April 30, 2020.

        Driver assessed after truck caught fire

        premium_icon Driver assessed after truck caught fire

        News Fire crews and paramedics were called to the scene on the Western Downs where the...

        Full list: Jobs boom as Qld shares in $50m

        premium_icon Full list: Jobs boom as Qld shares in $50m

        Employment Qld jobs boost as $50m injected into 220 projects nationwide

        Western Downs dog owners to save in new COVID-19 scheme

        premium_icon Western Downs dog owners to save in new COVID-19 scheme

        News Dog owners across the Western Downs are set for savings as part of the new $50...