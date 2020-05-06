Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has died at the steelworks in Port Kembla, NSW. Picture: Dean Lewins/AAP
A man has died at the steelworks in Port Kembla, NSW. Picture: Dean Lewins/AAP
Breaking

Man ‘trapped’ at steelworks dies

by Sarah McPhee
6th May 2020 5:17 PM

A man has died after reportedly becoming trapped between a vehicle and machinery at a steelworks in NSW's Illawarra region.

Emergency services were called to the industrial site at Port Kembla, south of Wollongong, shortly after 2pm on Wednesday following the reports of the accident.

Emergency services on scene at the Port Kembla worksite. Picture: Madeline Crittenden
Emergency services on scene at the Port Kembla worksite. Picture: Madeline Crittenden

 

"Despite the efforts of emergency services, the man died," NSW Police said in a statement.

"The body, which has not yet been formally identified, is believed to be that of a 59-year-old man."

The Port Kembla steelworks. Picture: Dean Lewins/AAP
The Port Kembla steelworks. Picture: Dean Lewins/AAP

The Illawarra Mercury reports the victim had been involved in maintenance work at the site.

Nine reports he was pinned between a crane and a ute.

Inquiries continue and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Originally published as Man 'trapped' at steelworks dies

More Stories

breaking news death editors picks port kembla steelworks worksite death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier reveals plan for family violence summit

        Premier reveals plan for family violence summit

        Health Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed no new cases of coronavirus while also announcing a domestic violence summit.

        NAMED: People facing Roma District Court today

        premium_icon NAMED: People facing Roma District Court today

        News These are the people facing Roma District Court today.

        Man in 70s hospitalised with head injuries after rollover

        premium_icon Man in 70s hospitalised with head injuries after rollover

        News A MAN has been transported to Roma Hospital after a truck rollover this morning.

        House party ends in $1300 fine for southwest woman

        premium_icon House party ends in $1300 fine for southwest woman

        Crime AFTER police attended the residence from a noise complaint and located a large...