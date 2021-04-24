Menu
A man is trapped under rubble after a two-storey building collapsed in Sydney's west.

Man trapped after building collapse

by Dana Pendrick
24th Apr 2021 10:45 AM
A man is trapped under rubble after a building collapsed in Sydney's west.

A two-storey home on Gecko Street in Marsden Park collapsed at 9.10am on Saturday, and firefighters are still working to free a 45-year-old man.

A two-storey home has collapsed on Gecko Street at Marsden Park. Picture: Google
A two-storey home has collapsed on Gecko Street at Marsden Park. Picture: Google

Before the man can be freed, firefighters will need to devise a plan to pull him out safely.

A 25-year-old has already been pulled from the rubble and is being treated by paramedics.

Doctors and ambulance officers are on the scene.

Originally published as Man trapped after Sydney building collapse

accident building collapse rescue

