Police found him with drug powder on his face when members of the public called and saw someone looking into parked car windows.
Man traded drugs for doggie daycare

by and Geoff Egan
24th Sep 2020 6:27 PM
A man supplied one of his mates with ketamine in exchange for the friend looking after his dog.

Liam Matthew Glowka pleaded guilty at Pine Rivers Magistrates Court to charges including supplying ketamine, possessing ketamine, possessing MDMA, possessing cannabis and drink driving.

The court heard on August 14 police attended a calls to Warner where a person was keen looking into cars.

Police found Glowka, 24, who was slurring his words, stumbling and had white powder on his face.

He told police it was ketamine. Police searched Glowka and found a container with white powder in it inside a bag.

Glowka told police he planned on selling.

A warrant was later executed at Glowka's house where another people told police Glowka had offered to supply him with ketamine in exchange for looking after his dog.

Police found 19 grams of ketamine divided up into multiple one-gram and half-gram bags.

Police also found one MDMA capsule, THC resin as well as other drugs and drug utensils.

Defence lawyer Brendan Beavon said Glowka had been "heavily addicted" to ketamine and had since started a live-in rehab program. He was currently in the program and had to phone into the court hearing.

Magistrate Trevor Morgan said checking himself into rehab was a "lifesaving decision" and opted against a jail sentence because of it.

Glowka was fined $3000 and disqualified from driving for three months. A conviction was not recorded.

