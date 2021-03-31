Man threatens to stab police during night of horror

A man who continually asked Jandowae police to shoot him or he’d stab them with a kitchen knife during a tense two hour standoff has been sentenced in court.

Edward George Thurston, 44, faced Dalby Magistrates Court via video link on March 30, charged with serious assault police whilst armed with a weapon (domestic violence offence) and possession of a knife in a public place.

The court heard of the horrifying details on the evening of January 3, 2021, when police were called to a Jandowae residence in relation to a domestic incident.

Police prosecutor sergeant Chris Hutchens said Thurston and his partner were separated from each other about 11.30pm, with Thurston detained for questioning inside the home.

Officers briefly left Thurston and walked outside to assess the situation, when Thurston stood at the front door holding a kitchen knife to his throat.

“He stated words ... to the effect of ‘if you come get me I’ll stab you, so you better shoot me ... if you don’t shoot I’ll stab myself anyway’,” sergeant Hutchins said.

“Due to his threatening behaviour, the officer repositioned himself onto the street and gained distance from the defendant.”

Dalby Magistrates Court. Picture: File

The court heard police negotiated with Thurston for several hours, where he urged police to shoot him, otherwise he would stab them and himself.

Sergeant Hutchins said about 1.10am on January 4, Thurston walked out onto the street towards police, where he continued to yell at police, saying “if you come get me I’ll stab you, you better shoot me”.

He began to walk towards police with the knife in his hands, which prompted the officers to produce their firearms at Thurston due to his verbal threats to stab them.

Thurston threatened police for a further five minutes until he adopted a running stance, where it appeared he was going to charge, before he threw the knife on the ground.

He was subsequently taken into custody.

Sergeant Hutchins told the court they’d never know how close Thurston came to being shot, with it being a “highly risky and volatile situation”.

The court heard this serious incident occurred while he was on parole.

Defence solicitor Michael McElhinney said the 44-year-old former railway worker and father had spent nearly three months in custody since the incident.

He told the court Thurston was “confused and upset” at the time, and said the defendant was quite a distance away from police during the ordeal.

The court heard Thurston would be residing in Dalby following his release.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said even though Thruston threatened police with a knife, he managed to regain his senses, and dropped the weapon.

“[The incident] seemed somewhat protracted, and involved a number of police who were simply going about doing their job to enforce the law to the benefit of the community,” she said.

“When someone behaves as you do, threatening yourself, threatening them, asking them to shoot you, and placing them under significant stress, I don’t think you grasp the psychological damage that you caused those officers.”

Thurston pleaded guilty to both charges, and was sentenced to six months imprisonment for the serious assault, and two months imprisonment for possessing a knife.

Both sentences were wholly suspended for 18 months.

Convictions were recorded.

