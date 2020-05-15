Menu
A MAN who had 17 past domestic violence order breaches will spend the next four months behind bars.
Crime

Man threatened to kill victim over dog

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
15th May 2020 5:00 AM
A MAN who had 17 past domestic violence order breaches will spend the next four months behind bars after he was sentenced in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The 54-year-old, who can't be named, pleaded guilty to contravention of domestic violence order and assault police officer.

The court heard that on April 5 the man had made threats to the aggrieved, saying "if you take my dog I'm going to f---ing kill you".

On the same date the man, aged 53 at the time, assaulted a police officer while he was on parole for another breach of a domestic violence order.

Defence Lawyer Bianca Hight said her client was in need of a hip replacement, which meant he was regularly in pain.

She said at the time of the offence he was on pain medication, which had been mixed with alcohol, and he could not recall a lot of the offending.

She said her client was remorseful for his actions but said he had an appalling criminal history of similar offending.

The court heard three of the man's previous convictions involved stalking.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said although the offences were not the most significant as far as actual violence, they were still "concerning".

He was sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment and is eligible for parole on September 12.

