Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Man tested positive for coronavirus at CQ mine

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
14th Mar 2020 11:47 AM | Updated: 12:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SUPPLIER who visited BMA's Daunia mine in Central Queensland has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for BMA, the owner of the mine has confirmed the person has been quarantined in line with recommendations from health authorities.

It is understood the male supplier had limited contact with the team at Daunia.

A small number of people were identified as having close contact with the individual and are in self-isolation as a precaution.

"We are providing support and care to those impacted," the BHP spokesperson said.

"Following a health risk assessment and medical advice, normal operations continue at Daunia mine."

Daunia mine is located near Coppabella in the Bowen Basin, 23km east of Moranbah.

More Stories

Show More
bhp biliton mitsubishi alliance bhp billiton caval ridge coronavrius daunia mine
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CONFIRMED: Roma residents tested and in quarantine for COVID-19

        premium_icon CONFIRMED: Roma residents tested and in quarantine for...

        News THERE are currently 35 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Queensland with suspected cases in Roma being quarantined.

        The top places to buy a coffee in Chinchilla as voted by you

        premium_icon The top places to buy a coffee in Chinchilla as voted by you

        News We reveal Chinchilla’s most popular spots to grab a coffee.

        Tom remembered for making a lot from a little

        premium_icon Tom remembered for making a lot from a little

        News A likeable guy who had extreme skills in the pool, this is how Thomas William...

        Carnival to ignite love of netball in the Maranoa

        premium_icon Carnival to ignite love of netball in the Maranoa

        News Maranoa Netball Association is hosting an Inter District Netball on April 25 and...