Police have dished out almost 50 fines including for illegal Covid-19 travel and haul of drugs.
Crime

Man tasered during non-essential travel

6th May 2020 7:30 PM
A MAN has been fined for non-essential travel during Covid-19 after he was tasered at the gateway to south-east Queensland's island paradise.

Police patrolling Toondah Harbour and Cleveland have dished out 46 charges to 19 people over the past month as they enforce a travel ban to North Stradbroke Island which started March 26.

Police have been patrolling Toondah Harbour as a travel ban to North Stradbroke Island continues. Picture: Richard Walker
The man was slapped with a $1334 fine for non-essential travel during the Covid-19 pandemic as well as drugs charges after he was tasered while allegedly resisting police.

Police will allege the 34-year-old Acacia Ridge man was also found with five grams of amphetamine and six grams of marijuana. He will face Cleveland Magistrates Court on July 2.

Officer in Charge of Capalaba Tactical Crime Squad Senior Sergeant Warren Piket said the majority of those charged allegedly had drugs, mainly methamphetamine and marijuana.

"Unfortunately, there have been a few incidents which have required police intervention where some people have not followed the Chief Health Officer's directives and have been located committing further offences," Senior Sergeant Piket said.

North Stradbroke island is in lockdown to protect residents from the spread of Covid-19. Picture: AAP Image/Cheryl Goodenough
"While it's disappointing to see the number of people being located doing the wrong thing, it's great to see the majority of the community following the rules and showing understanding and co-operation with our officers in relation to the Covid-19 restrictions," Senior Sergeant Piket said.

