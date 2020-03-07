Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man was bitten by a snake in Mackay last night. Picture: contributed.
A man was bitten by a snake in Mackay last night. Picture: contributed.
News

Man in serious condition after snake bite

Rainee Shepperson
7th Mar 2020 9:13 AM | Updated: 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN in his 50s was taken to hospital last night after a suspected snake bite.

Paramedics received a call about 7.30pm for a reported snake bite in Eimeo.

They located a man on Mango Avenue and took him to Mackay Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

More than five people in the Mackay region have now been bitten by a snake since the beginning of the year.

This week's heavy downpours could be related to the Eimeo incident.

Mackay snake catcher Heather Lampe said rain caused snakes to venture out in search of food.

If you suspect you have been bitten by a snake, stay still and call an ambulance immediately.

mackay base hospital mackay paramedics mackay snake bite mackay snake catcher snake bite
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drunk man nearly hit by car, exposes buttocks to police

        premium_icon Drunk man nearly hit by car, exposes buttocks to police

        News A Roma man exposed his bare buttocks to police after he was found so blind drunk he was nearly hit by a car.

        WHATS ON: Family fun events around the region

        WHATS ON: Family fun events around the region

        News Here’s what’s on in the region this week.

        Teen involved in $25k alcohol theft operation

        premium_icon Teen involved in $25k alcohol theft operation

        News A teenager faced court for his involvement in a $25k alcohol scheme

        Police call for witnesses after serious motor cycle crash

        premium_icon Police call for witnesses after serious motor cycle crash

        News Witnesses or dashcam vision needed after a serious motorcycle crash.