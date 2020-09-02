Man taken to hospital after car runs off road

PLANE CRASH: Danny Fowler was taken to Royal Brisbane Hospital in a stable condition.

PLANE CRASH: Danny Fowler was taken to Royal Brisbane Hospital in a stable condition.

A MAN has been taken to hospital after his car ran off the road on the Western Downs.

Paramedics attended the incident on Brownleys Road at Columboola at 6.15pm on September 2.

“We had one patient with some back pain that we transported to Miles Hospital,” a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

“From what I understand it was only a single vehicle.”

The man was already out of the vehicle when Fire and Emergency crews arrived on scene.

Police also attended.